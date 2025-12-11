Two suspects have been slammed with a whopping 40 charges over a string of daring battery thefts across Kent and Surrey. The high-stakes heists targeted telecommunications sites, knocking out broadband for scores of customers.

Telecom Targets Hit Across Multiple Towns

Between 24 September and 4 October 2024, thieves struck at roadside cabinets in Canterbury, Herne Bay, West Malling, Eynsford in Dartford, and Claygate, Surrey. They stole critical batteries valued at around £18,750, causing frustrating outages for broadband users in the area.

Suspects Nabbed After Gillingham Arrests

Kent Police swooped on 7 October 2024 in Hempstead, Gillingham, arresting two suspects. After thorough investigations, charges were brought on 6 November 2025. Levi Backett, 38, from Frinsted Road, Erith, faces 23 theft counts. A 15-year-old boy was charged with 17 offences.

Magistrates’ Court Set for December Showdown

Both accused are set to face Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 December. This case highlights the ongoing battle against telecom thefts disrupting vital services across the South East.