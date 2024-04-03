BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year

Wright, who had been presenting the iconic show since 1996, continued to delight listeners until the week before his death at the age of 69 in February. In the interim, Nicki Chapman stepped in to fill the Love Songs slot, maintaining the program’s cherished tradition.

Now, the mantle of hosting Love Songs is set to be passed to Michael Ball, the renowned singer and West End star. Currently hosting on Sundays from 11 am to 1 pm, Ball will take over the Love Songs slot from 9 to 11 am starting in June. Expressing both excitement and nerves at the prospect of continuing Wright’s extraordinary legacy, Ball emphasized the communal aspect of Love Songs, inviting listeners to share their stories, requests, and memories.

In addition to Ball’s new role, Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness will debut a new Sunday show on Radio 2 from 11 am to 1 pm. Broadcasting from Salford, McGuinness’s appointment reflects the BBC’s commitment to serving diverse audiences across the country. McGuinness, who previously impressed listeners during guest appearances on Radio 2, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to host his own show on the legendary station.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, acknowledged the changes with a mixture of enthusiasm and gratitude, emphasizing the importance of adapting to circumstances while welcoming both Ball and McGuinness to their new roles. She also extended appreciation to Nicki Chapman for her contributions to Sunday Love Songs in recent weeks.

As Radio 2 prepares for these transitions, listeners can anticipate a continuation of the heartfelt melodies and engaging storytelling that have made Love Songs a beloved fixture on the airwaves. With Ball and McGuinness at the helm, the station remains committed to delivering quality programming that resonates with audiences across the nation.