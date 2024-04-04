BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”

Subheading: Psychological Drama Set to Premiere on April 4

Award-winning actor Andrew Scott, best known for his roles in BBC’s “Fleabag” and “Sherlock,” is set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming Netflix drama “Ripley.” Here’s everything you need to know about the eagerly awaited series, from its stellar cast to its gripping storyline.

Premiere Date:

“Ripley” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, April 4, with all episodes available for streaming on the same day.

Number of Episodes:

The series comprises eight episodes, each promising to immerse viewers in a riveting narrative.

Cinematography Choice:

Renowned cinematographer Robert Elswit worked on all eight episodes, with the decision made during post-production to present “Ripley” in striking black and white. Director Steven Zaillian explained the choice, stating that the decision was inspired by the evocative black-and-white photograph on the cover of Patricia Highsmith’s book, “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”

Inspiration:

While “Ripley” is not based on a true story, it draws its narrative from Highsmith’s acclaimed novel, “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” The fictional character of Tom Ripley, portrayed by Scott, was inspired by a chance encounter the author had in 1952, lending an intriguing backdrop to the tale.

Setting:

The series unfolds in the early ’60s against the backdrop of New York. Viewers will be transported to a world of intrigue and deception as Tom Ripley embarks on a mission that will ultimately unravel his life.

Cast:

Scott leads an ensemble cast that includes Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, among others. With seasoned performers such as John Malkovich and Eliot Sumner also gracing the screen, “Ripley” promises to deliver stellar performances across the board.

Other Adaptations:

Highsmith’s novel has been adapted several times for both film and television. Notable adaptations include Alain Delon’s portrayal of Ripley in the 1960 film “Purple Noon” and the star-studded cast of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999), featuring Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Cate Blanchett.

As anticipation builds for the release of “Ripley” on April 4, viewers can expect a gripping journey filled with tension, deception, and intrigue, making it a must-watch for fans of psychological drama.