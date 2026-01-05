Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found

A chunk of Medmerry Beach was locked down after reports of possible bomb gear sparked a full-on Coastguard and bomb squad scramble.

Suspicious object sparks rapid response

Selsey Coastguard teams were called out at 6.21pm on Saturday, 4 January, after someone spotted what looked like unexploded ordnance lying on the beach. The rescue crew quickly found the item, snapped photos, and sent them off to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team for expert eyes.

After initial assessments, the Coastguard stood down, waiting for EOD’s verdict.

EOD confirms item safe but detonation follows

The next morning, 7.48am Sunday, the Coastguard returned to Medmerry Beach to check if the suspected ordnance was still there. With the item confirmed, EOD specialists showed up to investigate further.

Thankfully, experts declared the initial find safe and not explosive. But safety stayed top priority. A cordon remained while EOD carried out a controlled blast on a separate suspicious item discovered nearby.

Once the controlled explosion was done, the beach was cleared and reopened, much to the relief of local visitors.

Stay vigilant: Coastguard issues warning

Selsey Coastguard warned that ordnance can show up in all sorts of shapes and sizes on Medmerry Beach. Past finds have included highly dangerous explosives.

“If you spot anything odd or suspect ordnance on the beach, don’t touch or move it. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard right away,” the team urged.

Beachgoers are urged to stay alert and report anything suspicious to keep everyone safe.