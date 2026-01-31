Watch Live

LIFE SENTANCE OF SUFFERING Beast Jailed for 24 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder

  • Updated: 03:12
  • , 31 January 2026

Gruesome Attack Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

A cold-blooded thug has been locked up for 24 years, plus another five on an extended licence, for savagely assaulting a pensioner and leaving him with horrific, life-altering injuries.

Alex Ibbetson, 34, homeless and dangerous, launched an unprovoked attack on 69-year-old Mr Norlund at a Richmond Court address on the night of Thursday, 2nd October 2025. The assault spilt onto the street, shocking witnesses and sparking a major police response.

Victim’s Family Describe “Life Sentence” of Suffering

Emergency services found Mr Norlund critically injured with severe head trauma. He was rushed to James Cook University Hospital, where he fought for his life.

“His injuries were so bad it looked like he had been hit by a car,” said Mr Norlund’s son.

The pensioner sustained multiple brain bleeds, permanent scars, memory loss, impaired speech, and had to relearn how to walk. He now battles anxiety and panic attacks. His long-term recovery remains uncertain.

“He has been dealt a life sentence by this horrendous attack,” the victim’s family told the court. “He will never be the same again, physically or mentally.”

“Both his children spent every day for two weeks at his bedside, waiting for any sign of recovery.”

“The hardest part is not knowing what the future holds. We don’t know if we’ll ever get our dad back. It’s heartbreaking to see him so vulnerable and reliant on others.”

Detective Praises Justice as Attacker Is Locked Up

Detective Constable Michaela Sanderson, who led the investigation, described the crime as “horrendous” and emphasised the danger Ibbetson posed to the public.

“Ibbetson carried out an unprovoked and prolonged attack. I’m pleased he is now behind bars and can’t hurt anyone else.”

“I’ve seen the devastating impact on Mr Norlund and his family. I hope today’s sentencing brings them some comfort.”

A photo of Ibbetson was released following the sentencing, highlighting the dangerous man now off the streets.

Justice served: Alex Ibbetson will spend decades behind bars for his brutal attack.

