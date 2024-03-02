A Belmarsh prison officer has been sentenced to over four years in jail for accepting £500 to fabricate a confession implicating an inmate in a murder case, court officials have confirmed.

Wiktoria Bujko, 30, of Marlborough Road in Woolwich, concocted a false report about a supposed confession by one of three men awaiting trial for the murder of Iron Miah, 40, who was fatally shot on his doorstep in Shadwell.

Following a third trial at the Old Bailey on January 9, Mohammed Moshaer Ali, Antonio Afflick-McLeod, and Aaron Campbell were all found guilty of Miah’s murder. However, an earlier trial had to be aborted due to Bujko’s false account to the police.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC revealed that Ali had persuaded Bujko to fabricate a fictitious confession by Aaron Campbell. Ali, known for his deceitful behaviour, had incentivized Bujko with money, gifts, and promises.

Bujko, employed at high-security HMP Belmarsh in Woolwich where the defendants were held on remand, submitted a statement about a fabricated conversation she allegedly overheard between Campbell and another inmate in the prison healthcare unit.

The day after submitting her false witness statement, £500 was deposited into Bujko’s bank account, the court heard.

Her concocted account suggested that Campbell and Afflick-McLeod had conspired to rob Ali of drugs and encountered Mr. Miah in the process.

However, CCTV footage revealed inconsistencies in Bujko’s claims, as Campbell was not present in the unit during the time of the alleged exchange.

Bujko, who had known Ali since his remand to HMP Thameside, was arrested in December 2022. She had also applied to be a probation officer while on bail, but her employment was terminated after working for just one day.

Both Bujko and Ali pleaded guilty to conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Mohammed Moshaer Ali, 31, of Western Avenue in Dagenham, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 36 years for murder and perverting the course of justice.

Antonio Afflick-McLeod, 32, of Mayfair Avenue in Ilford, received a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years for murder, along with additional sentences for drug offences, possession of a firearm, and possession of pepper spray.

Aaron Campbell, 32, of Star Road in Fulham, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 31 years for murder.

Bujko was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.