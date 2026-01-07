Beloved Grandad Dies After Churchdown Crash

Tragedy struck in Churchdown as 75-year-old Peter Bate passed away on Christmas Day, 11 days after being hit by a car while walking his dog.

Heartbreak as Family Pays Tribute

Gloucestershire police confirmed the collision happened on Cheltenham Road East at around 4:40pm on December 14. Emergency services rushed Mr Bate to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, but sadly he never recovered.

“Peter Bate sadly passed away on December 25, 2025,” the family said. “He was involved in a road traffic collision in Churchdown while out walking the family dog. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.” “Pete was a loving partner, father, and grandad. We are devastated by the loss of Pete, who was much loved by us all.”

Community Mourns

The accident has left the local community in shock, as friends and neighbours unite to remember a cherished family man taken too soon.