 Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team Called for Urgent Medical Transfer via Helicopter

Witness Appeal After Collision Between Motorboat and Kayak at Milford Haven

CCTV Image Released in Investigation of Assault on Two Teenagers in Rainham

Probationary Officers and Off-Duty Constable Honoured for Bravery in Maidstone Chemical Assault and Mental Health Crises

Horror as Three Children and Woman Killed in ‘Arson Attack’ in Bradford: Man, 39, Arrested for Murder

Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team Called for Urgent Medical Transfer via Helicopter

Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team Called for Urgent Medical Transfer via Helicopter

Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team Called For Urgent Medical Transfer Via Helicopter

In the early hours of Wednesday, August 21, at 2:22 am, HM Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team was called to assist with an urgent medical transfer from Seaclose Park in Newport. The rescue operation involved the use of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 175, a state-of-the-art Leonardo AW189 aircraft, for a critical transfer to a mainland hospital.

The mission was efficiently coordinated by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre, alongside the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service and the 111 Service. The powerful helicopter, weighing 8 tons, took off in the early morning hours, and the noise may have woken nearby residents.

The team expressed their apologies for any disruption caused by the helicopter’s departure, emphasizing the necessity of the operation to ensure timely medical care for the patient.

