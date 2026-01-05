A shameless benefits fraudster who pocketed £28,745 in Universal Credit she wasn’t entitled to has been slapped with 150 hours of unpaid community work.

Two Years of Deceit

Paulina Motyka, 41, from Hellesdon, Norwich, exploited the system for more than two years. Between January 2021 and March 2023, she failed to declare capital investments in property, breaking the strict Universal Credit rules that cap savings and investments at £16,000.

Motyka’s dodgy claims stretched over 86 weeks and six days. She even needed a Portuguese interpreter at Norwich Magistrates’ Court, highlighting the serious nature of her hearing.

Harsh Sentence but Prison Could Have Been Worse

Motyka pled guilty to dishonestly failing to notify changes in her financial circumstances. The court handed her a 12-month community order, demanding 150 hours of unpaid work plus 10 days of rehabilitation.

The offence carries a maximum jail term of six months. On top of the sentence, Motyka faces repaying the £28,745 and could be banned from claiming benefits for up to three years.