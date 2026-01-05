Watch Live

COMMUNITY SERVICE Benefits Cheat Caught After Raking In Nearly £29K in False Claims

  • Updated: 15:32
  • , 5 January 2026
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking

A shameless benefits fraudster who pocketed £28,745 in Universal Credit she wasn’t entitled to has been slapped with 150 hours of unpaid community work.

Two Years of Deceit

Paulina Motyka, 41, from Hellesdon, Norwich, exploited the system for more than two years. Between January 2021 and March 2023, she failed to declare capital investments in property, breaking the strict Universal Credit rules that cap savings and investments at £16,000.

Motyka’s dodgy claims stretched over 86 weeks and six days. She even needed a Portuguese interpreter at Norwich MagistratesCourt, highlighting the serious nature of her hearing.

Harsh Sentence but Prison Could Have Been Worse

Motyka pled guilty to dishonestly failing to notify changes in her financial circumstances. The court handed her a 12-month community order, demanding 150 hours of unpaid work plus 10 days of rehabilitation.

The offence carries a maximum jail term of six months. On top of the sentence, Motyka faces repaying the £28,745 and could be banned from claiming benefits for up to three years.

Recommended for you

Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
FALL OUT 80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Edgware Road Horror: Triple Stabbing Leaves One Fighting for Life

BREAKING

Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
LOST TO THE SEA Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed

Must READ

Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
CPR ATTEMPT Armed Police Descend on Bootle Road Amid CPR Drama
Police hunt suspect after sexual assault on District Line train near Cannon Street.
TUBE SEX ATTACK Police hunt suspect after sexual assault on District Line train near Cannon Street.
TEEN MURDER CHARGE Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
FATAL CRASH Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
ROAD RAGE Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene
KNIFE ATTACK Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene
Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday
FAKE ADMIRAL Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday
One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
MANHUNT CONTINUES One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
East London Court Round-Up: Drug, Theft and Assault Cases Heard at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court
HAMMER ATTACK Man Charged Over Hammer Attack in Sevenoaks Burglary

More For You

What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting
CHAOS HITS LONDON Two Shootings and Stabbings Leave Five Hospitalised
Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
"TRIBUTE TO A HERO" Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
ROLLOVER Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash

More From UK News in Pictures

CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
SHOP LIFTER SHOCKER CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction
POLICE VAN CRASH Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction
China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
STAY AWAY WARNING China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
GLOBAL POWER PLAY Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
CLIFF HORROR Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

BREAKING

CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
HIT AND RUN CHASE BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton

More From UKNIP

Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
FIND RUBY Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
DOUBLE FATAL Two Killed in Iwade Collision near Sittingbourne in Kent
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
SHOOT OUT Attempted Murder Investigation Under Way After Man Shot in Bexleyheath
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
SHOOTING SHOCKER Two Men Bailed After Chadwell Heath Shooting Shock
error: Content is protected !!