TERROR CHARGE Biddulph Man Charged Over Terrorism Clothing Offence

  • Updated: 07:06
  • , 23 January 2026

A 30-year-old man from Biddulph, Staffordshire, has been hit with a terrorism-related charge after allegedly sparking suspicion over his clothing.

Jonathan Senn to Face Court

Jonathan Senn is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 24 March. He faces charges for wearing apparel in a way that raised “reasonable suspicion” that he supports a proscribed organisation.

Incident Linked to Palestine Action Protest

The charge relates to an incident in July 2025. Senn is accused of wearing a t-shirt backing Palestine Action during a protest, which led to his arrest and the terrorism offence claim.

