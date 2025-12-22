Watch Live

DRUGS BUST Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found

  • Updated: 10:39
  • , 22 December 2025
Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found

Officers in Dorchester and Weymouth hit back hard against drug crime, snatching stash and cash before putting dealer Samuel Edward Gillies behind bars for good.

Cash and Drugs Dumped in Garden Spark Investigation

On Friday 14 July 2023, a gardener made a grim discovery in Inglescombe Street—a black holdall stuffed with cash and drugs. Inside, a letter named 28-year-old Samuel Edward Gillies from Dorchester.

Police swooped in to arrest Gillies. Forensic tests later nailed him when his fingerprint was found on the drug packaging.

 

Huge Drug Haul and Weapons Found in Weymouth Flat

On Saturday 26 July 2025, officers raided a Williams Street property in Weymouth. Gillies was inside, and the search uncovered an enormous stash:

  • 19.6kg cannabis
  • 1.4kg ketamine
  • 1.5kg cocaine
  • £25,520 in cash
  • Gold knuckleduster
  • Taser

Gillies was arrested on site and charged with multiple offences.

Seven Years and Eight Months: Dealer Sentenced

At Salisbury Crown Court on Monday 15 December 2025, Gillies pleaded guilty to:

  • Possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs
  • Possession of an incapacitation device
  • Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place
  • Money laundering

He was slammed with a hefty prison sentence of seven years and eight months behind bars.

Police Warn Airbnb Hosts and Urge Public to Stay Alert

“Illegal drug supply can have a very significant impact on our communities and we are determined to make sure that Dorset is no place for drugs,” said Neighbourhood Inspector Sam Goom.

The Weymouth address was even listed on Airbnb and rented out when the raid took place, raising concerns about short-term rental checks.

Inspector Goom added, “We urge homeowners who let their properties to carry out stringent checks to know who’s staying and how they’re using the place. We need the public’s help to report any suspicious activity.”

Spot Drug Crime? Here’s How to Report It

If you suspect drug dealing or shady business in your area, don’t stay silent. Report anonymously to:

Let’s keep Dorset clean and crime-free!

