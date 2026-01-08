Watch Live

DRUGS BUST Big Cannabis Bust in Margate Shakes Up Local Crime Scene

  • Updated: 23:06
  • , 8 January 2026
Big Cannabis Bust in Margate Shakes Up Local Crime Scene

 

police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police and Thanet District Council have dealt a heavy blow to organised crime in Margate. A cannabis farm was discovered inside a property on Cliff Terrace, following a routine check sparked by reports of fly-tipped growing equipment.

Cannabis Farm Uncovered in Cliff Terrace

On Monday 5 January 2026, council officers and police investigating illegal dumping stumbled across a property illegally converted into a cannabis cultivation site. The house had dangerous electrical tampering, posing serious fire risks to neighbours.

150 Plants and Gear Confiscated

After making the building safe, neighbourhood policing teams moved in to dismantle the operation. They seized around 150 cannabis plants along with fans, lights, and other growing equipment used to power the illegal farm.

Police Crackdown on Organised Crime

Inspector Richard Batten said: ‘Working with partners allows us to share information which on this occasion has resulted in us dismantling a criminal cultivation… disrupting the work of organised crime, and was also at risk of causing safety issues for other people living nearby. Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious in relation to drug dealing should contact us so appropriate action can be taken.’

The investigation into this Class B drug production is ongoing as police continue their crackdown on illegal drug activity.

Recommended for you

How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham
STEALING FROM THE DEAD Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham

BREAKING

Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash
DRIVER ARRESTED Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash
Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
DANGER TO LIFE Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain

Must READ

Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
HGV BLAZE M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
SERIAL OFFENDER AWARDED CBO 61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
CHILLING ATTACK Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
VIOLENT BRAWL Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
OUTRAGE Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Airport Runway Shut Amid 99mph Winds and Red Warnings
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
SHAMEFUL Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
DRUG TURF WAR Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror

More For You

FIRE ALERT Heathrow Terminal 5 Station Evacuated After Fire Alarm Sparks Chaos
Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
SERIOUS COLLISION Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
Gritters Roll Out Overnight as Freezing Temps Hit the Roads
GALES ON THE WAY Gritters Roll Out Overnight as Freezing Temps Hit the Roads
Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
CAUGHT BY CAMERA Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant

More From UK News in Pictures

Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
BATTERY FIRE WARNING Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just "Sleeping" in Freezing Cold
FORTY WINKS Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just “Sleeping” in Freezing Cold
Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
HISTORY OF ABUSE Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
Family's Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
PAY TRIBUTE Family’s Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
Cyclist Airlifted After Cardiac Arrest in Wiltshire Countryside – UKNIP
SERIOUS INJURIES Man in his 30s seriously injured in horror A303 crash
Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
TUBE ATTACK Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
FROZEN Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
PULLED FROM THE WATER Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
Two 16-Year-Old Girls Arrested After Double Stabbing in Erith
LOCKED UP Teen Sentenced After Shocking Nursery Attack
Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
CRACK DOWN Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
LONG DELAYS Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
NATIONWIDE MANHUNT Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
Rachel Reeves Torn Apart Over £26bn Tax Hike U-Turn
COOKING THE BOOKS Chancellor Rachel Reeves to Rescue Pubs Drowning in Sky-High Bills
Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with 'Danger to Life' Winds
RED WEATHER WARNING Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with ‘Danger to Life’ Winds

More From UKNIP

Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
LIFE SENTANCE Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
HOSPITAL ATTACK Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
RARE CANCER Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
Big Cannabis Bust in Margate Shakes Up Local Crime Scene
DRUGS BUST Big Cannabis Bust in Margate Shakes Up Local Crime Scene
error: Content is protected !!