Big Cannabis Bust in Margate Shakes Up Local Crime Scene

police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police and Thanet District Council have dealt a heavy blow to organised crime in Margate. A cannabis farm was discovered inside a property on Cliff Terrace, following a routine check sparked by reports of fly-tipped growing equipment.

Cannabis Farm Uncovered in Cliff Terrace

On Monday 5 January 2026, council officers and police investigating illegal dumping stumbled across a property illegally converted into a cannabis cultivation site. The house had dangerous electrical tampering, posing serious fire risks to neighbours.

150 Plants and Gear Confiscated

After making the building safe, neighbourhood policing teams moved in to dismantle the operation. They seized around 150 cannabis plants along with fans, lights, and other growing equipment used to power the illegal farm.

Police Crackdown on Organised Crime

Inspector Richard Batten said: ‘Working with partners allows us to share information which on this occasion has resulted in us dismantling a criminal cultivation… disrupting the work of organised crime, and was also at risk of causing safety issues for other people living nearby. Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious in relation to drug dealing should contact us so appropriate action can be taken.’

The investigation into this Class B drug production is ongoing as police continue their crackdown on illegal drug activity.