Big Garden Birdwatch 2026: Your Count Could Save UK Birds

The Big Garden Birdwatch is back! This massive wildlife survey saw over 590,000 UK residents join forces in 2025 to count a staggering 9.1 million birds. But the news isn’t all cheery for our feathered friends.

House Sparrows Lead But Are In Trouble

House Sparrows topped the charts last year, yet their numbers have crashed by 60% since 1979. Even more shocking? The UK has lost 38 million birds in the last six decades. With bird populations shrinking fast, every single count counts.

Get Involved: January 23-25, 2026

Grab an hour between January 23 and 25, 2026. Head to your garden, balcony, or local park and count the birds you see—or don’t see. Yes, zero sightings still matter!

Want to take part? Check the link in the comments to download the official guide and help protect UK wildlife.