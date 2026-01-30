Watch Live

Surrey Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit smashed a gang that stole plant machinery and vehicles worth over £347,000. Two top criminals were locked up for their part in the massive heist spree.

Four Crooks Sentenced at Guildford Crown Court

  • James Sayers, 36 from Bramley – 3 years for conspiracy to steal.
  • Freddie Stevens, 22 from Bordon – 3 years for conspiracy to steal, burglary, and vehicle theft.
  • James Smith, 38 from Guildford – 18 months suspended for conspiracy to steal.
  • Ben Price, 45 from Guildford – 12 months for handling stolen goods, released due to time served.

How The Gang Operated

The gang hit building sites, car parks, and driveways under cover of darkness to snatch high-value machinery and vehicles. They used six “mission vehicles,” mostly stolen and fitted with swapped, cloned number plates to dodge police.

 

Their targets? Fancy 4x4s like Land Rovers and Range Rovers, plus vans perfect for hauling stolen plant gear.

After stealing, they stashed vehicles and machinery for days before moving the loot on.

Shocking Burglary While On Bail

Notorious Freddie Stevens went rogue while on bail, helping steal two Range Rovers used in a daylight smash-and-grab at Clayden & Co Jewellers in Bognor Regis.

One car was rammed through metal gates, allowing Stevens to raid the jewellery cases, making off with stock worth around £30,000 and causing £20,000 in damage.

Both stolen cars were later torched, one in Hampshire, the other in West Sussex.

Forensics found Stevens’ blood at the scene, sealing his fate when he turned up for a police interview.

 

Police Hit Back: No More Soft Targets

“This is not a victimless crime,” said Detective Constable Alex Boxall, lead investigator. “These thieves wreck small businesses, pushing owners into debt or even closure.”

“They think it’s low-risk, high-reward. Today’s sentences prove otherwise.”

Spot a Theft? Act Fast

If your machinery or vehicle is stolen, call 999 immediately if it’s happening now. Otherwise, report it online to give the police the best chance to catch the crooks.

