Biggest Machine-Ringing Gang Busted in South East

  Updated: 05:49
  28 January 2026

Five notorious criminals have been locked up for a massive theft ring targeting plant machinery and vehicles worth around £750,000 across Surrey and surrounding areas.

Plant Machinery Stolen Under Cover of Darkness

The crime spree hit building sites and yards in Farnham, Guildford, Woking and nearby spots. The gang mainly stole one-tonne dumper trucks and mini diggers under the cover of night. They then swapped vehicle IDs and used fake certificates to sell the machines as legit.

Ringleaders Boasted About Their Crime Empire

Paul Jones and Michael Burrows were the masterminds. Jones even bragged in a text: “Tell them we’re the biggest machine ringing firm in the South of England.” He was linked to stolen goods worth £500,000 and teamed up with William Bath to buy and refurbish Guildford’s Cinderella nightclub with their criminal proceeds.

 

Drug Factories Discovered Amid Theft Probe

Police uncovered cannabis factories at Bath’s property and at yards linked to gang member Mark Grant and his father Lee Grant. CCTV from Grant’s yard showed stolen machinery being loaded onto foreign trucks.

Sentences Total Over 20 Years in Jail

  • Paul Jones, 40, of Woking – 7 years 2 months for conspiracy, theft and money laundering
  • William Bath, 40, of Billingshurst – 4 years 3 months for handling stolen goods and cannabis production
  • Mark Grant, 36, of Ash – 4 years for handling stolen goods
  • Michael Burrows, 52, of Odiham – 3 years 4 months for conspiracy
  • John Burrows, 33, of Normandy – 1 year 4 months for conspiracy

The Serious Organised Crime Unit’s intricate investigation has smashed one of the largest machine-ringing operations in the South East. These criminals will now spend serious time behind bars.

