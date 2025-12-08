Bilston Man Charged with 2008 Murder of Tipton Taxi Driver

A 76-year-old man from Bilston has been charged with the cold-blooded murder of a Tipton taxi driver that shocked the Midlands 18 years ago.

David Harrison to Face Court Over Fatal Shooting

West Midlands Police confirmed David Harrison will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 6 January 2026. He is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Harun Khan outside his home on Tudor Street at 9:25pm on 3 March 2008.

Harun Khan, a father of four, was rushed to hospital but tragically died shortly after the attack.

Additional Charges in Dudley Shooting

Harrison isn’t just facing murder charges. He’s also accused of wounding a 27-year-old man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a December 2007 shooting in Farthings Lane, Dudley.

On top of this, Harrison faces two counts of possessing a firearm illegally.

Police Continue to Pursue Cold Case Justice

West Midlands Police’s move six years on from the original crime signals a renewed push to bring answers and justice to victims and their families.