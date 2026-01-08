Watch Live

BATTERY FIRE WARNING Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead

  • Updated: 19:37
  • , 8 January 2026
Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead

A bin lorry went up in flames today in Leckhampstead after lithium-ion batteries were dumped in household waste. The dangerous batteries ignited inside the truck, risking the lives of collection crews and the public.

Swift Action Averts Disaster

Thanks to the quick-thinking bin crew and emergency services, no one was hurt. The team dumped the burning load from the vehicle to safely put out the fire. A cleanup crew is now clearing the mess.

 

 

How to Stay Safe: Battery Disposal Rules

  • Never chuck batteries in general rubbish or recycling bins.
  • Bring lithium-ion batteries from e-cigarettes, laptops, and power tools to your local household waste recycling centre.
  • Small household batteries can be left in a clear bag on top of your black wheelie bin on collection day.

Don’t risk another fiery bin lorry—dispose of batteries properly and keep everyone safe.

