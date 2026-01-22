Watch Live

FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire

  Updated: 02:00
  22 January 2026

Alarm bells are ringing in Berkshire after 21 swans were found dead in just one week. The bodies were discovered along the River Kennet in Newbury, close to the town’s library, sparking serious concerns about a potential bird flu outbreak.

Swan Support Charity Raises Alarm

Wendy Hermon from Thames Valley’s Swan Support charity revealed the group suspects avian flu is behind the mass deaths. She said the unusually high number of fatalities strongly points to bird flu as the culprit.

Tests Underway to Confirm Bird Flu

The charity has been collecting the swan bodies and has sent several samples for laboratory testing. Results are pending, but Swan Support is bracing for confirmation that bird flu is ravaging the local swan population.

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
POLICE PRAISED Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing
CRISIS TALKS Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube’s Golden Couple on the Brink?