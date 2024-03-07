Birmingham Gang Member Jailed for Firearm Possession

A 19-year-old gang member has been sentenced to five years in prison after authorities discovered a loaded handgun in his bedroom. The incident occurred at his residence on Putney Road in Handsworth last November.

Allain Miller, a known associate of a Birmingham gang, was apprehended by the Major Crime Proactive Team during a search operation. The weapon, carefully concealed in carrier bags, was found in a bottom drawer of Miller’s bedroom. Alongside the firearm, investigators also uncovered a distinctive red bandana—a hallmark associated with the gang.

Det Sgt Marc Jerromes, part of the Major Crime Proactive Team, emphasised the importance of community cooperation: “We received information that Miller was storing a weapon in his bedroom, and we acted swiftly to remove it from the streets. We believe Miller’s affiliation with the gang contributes to criminal activities in Birmingham, and the removal of this firearm will significantly impact their operations.”

The sentencing took place at Birmingham Crown Court, where Miller pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition. In addition to the five-year sentence for firearm possession, he received a concurrent three-month term for possessing ammunition.