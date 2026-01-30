Train Horror as Man Assaults Woman

A Birmingham man escaped immediate prison after sexually assaulting a woman on a train from Coventry. Temisan Oritsejafor admitted to touching the victim’s thigh and declaring his love during the incident on January 25, 2024. The victim, seated at the time, was left terrified after Oritsejafor wrapped his legs around her knees and repeatedly touched her upper thigh despite her pleas to stop.

Rampage Continues With Racial Abuse and Chaos

Following the assault, Oritsejafor hurled racial abuse at a train driver and security guard. His courtroom saga revealed a disturbing pattern of erratic behaviour linked to his mental health struggles. At a separate incident in Coventry’s Caludon Centre, he threatened a mental health nurse, kicked display units, threw chairs, and even lunged at the nurse, forcing her to lock herself away.

Police Station Antics Add to Troubled Record

Oritsejafor’s outbursts didn’t stop there. On February 6, at Coventry Central Police Station, he verbally abused staff and exposed himself. The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including sexual assault, two charges of racially aggravated harassment, two counts of indecent exposure, assaulting an emergency worker, and criminal damage.

Suspended Sentence and Mental Health Considerations

At Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Bond sentenced Oritsejafor to a 20-month suspended term, giving him over four months to prove he can follow court orders. The judge noted his “bizarre behaviour” was clearly tied to serious mental health issues. Sentencing was further delayed until August 2025 to allow Oritsejafor the chance to live up to the conditions of his supported accommodation.