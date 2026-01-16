Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video

A 20-year-old from Birmingham has been slapped with a four-year sentence in a young offender institution for possessing a bomb-making video linked to terrorism.

Adam Mahmood’s Dark TikTok Obsession

Adam Mahmood was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court of holding a recording “likely to be useful for terrorism” after a week-long trial in September. With over 27,000 followers on TikTok, Mahmood had asked another user to send him a detailed instructional video on making explosives similar to those used in UK terror attacks.

Explosives Plans Found Alongside Weapons

The chilling video, seized in October 2023, showed how to create a bomb using a detonator and shrapnel. Police also discovered a cache of weapons in Mahmood’s bedroom, including swords, knives, an axe, a catapult, and ball bearings—all raising alarm bells.

Judge Warns of Terror Threat

Judge Simon Drew KC said Mahmood had terrorist motivations and posed a serious risk of further offences. “Although there was no evidence of a specific plot, the items found suggest he was considering building an explosive device,” the judge warned.

Mahmood, from Platt Brook Way, Sheldon, Birmingham, will also serve an extended three-year licence period after his prison term ends.