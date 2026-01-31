Watch Live

TRAGIC NEWS Birmingham Mourns Death of Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Aged 44

  • Updated: 20:04
  • , 31 January 2026

Tragic news from Birmingham as Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE, a dedicated Labour representative for Lozells, has died aged just 44.

Champion of Social Justice and Community Hero

Born and raised in Lozells, Zaffar served his local ward on Birmingham City Council since 2011. Known for his passionate fight for social justice, he campaigned tirelessly for a cleaner environment and better community cohesion. A proud father of three boys and lifelong Aston Villa fan, he also held key cabinet roles covering transport, environment, and social cohesion.

His efforts didn’t go unnoticed – Zaffar was awarded an MBE for his outstanding services to the voluntary sector.

Birmingham City Council Pays Tribute

Council leader John Cotton took to X to mourn the loss of “a passionate advocate of his community, a father, a husband, a young man with so much more to give.” He extended heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Zaffar’s grieving family at this devastating time.

Recommended for you

A police sign and van on a closed road.
CROSSING HORROR CRASH Emergency Crews Swarm Scene as Both Directions Closed
623822135_1578662869890237_1905628413766086548_n
DRUG DEALER JAILED Fugitive Jack Day Jailed After Dramatic Police Hunt
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 01.14.25
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed in Street Stop
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 01.10.23
DEADLY DISTURBANCE Man Found Guilty of Brian Gough’s Murder in Glasgow

Must READ

BREAKING

FIVE RESCUED Cliff Collapse in Newquay Sparks Major Rescue Operation
KILLED 26-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Swiss Flat
KNIFE THREAT HORROR Man Jailed for Targeting Child at Oxford Festival
KINGPIN JAILED £12m Drugs and Cash Couple Locked Up

BREAKING

ARSON PROBE Man Charged After Petrol Station Inferno in Lee-on-the-Solent
CAN OF WORMS FBI Told Trump Sexually Abused Underage Girl 35 Years Ago, DOJ Files Reveal
MURDER CHARGE Dover Murder Shocker: Suspect in Custody
WOMAN KILLED Fatal Crash on Sheppey’s A249: Police Hunt Witnesses
TRAGIC NEWS Birmingham Mourns Death of Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Aged 44
DAMNING EVIDENCE Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend Lands 19-Year-Old Behind Bars

More For You

DRUGS RAID Police Swarm Pub in Belvedere Mystery Raid
RECKLESS DRIVER Dangerous Driver Jailed After Crash Leaves Three Seriously Injured
TWISTED MOTIVE Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight
SHOPLIFTING SPREE Notorious Thief Locked Up for £1,000 Shoplifting Spree

More From UK News in Pictures

CPR GIFT Hero Cop’s Lifesaving CPR Gifts Family Precious Time

BREAKING

METRO HORROR Horror on Hamburg Metro: Man Drags Woman to Death on Tracks
NO SHOW Sussex Police Hunt ‘No-Show’ Attempted Rapist
CRASH AND CASH Driver’s Blunder Uncovers Drugs Operation
RAPE AT SERVICES London Man Jailed for Raping Woman at Motorway Service Station
SHOCKING ATTACK Turkish Man Arrested for Shocking Vienna Care Home Murder
BUSTED Barrow Man Locked Up for Six Years Over Class A Drug Bust
DAYLIGHT ATTACK Two Teens Sentenced for Daylight Machete Assault
SHOCKING ABUSE Ex-Headteacher Found Guilty of Child Assaults in Fife
HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Drug Dealer and Knife Carrier Locked Up in Slough
TIME CALLED ON DEALER Drug Dealer Locked Up for Four Years in Bristol
LIFE SENTANCE OF SUFFERING Beast Jailed for 24 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder
DNA LINKS Harrogate Brothers Jailed Over Illegal Gun and Sword Stash
VICTIM LOST Two Men Found Guilty of Beating Man to Death in Birmingham
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Baby Dies
MAJOR BLOW Hatfield Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Over Three Years

More From UKNIP

SMASH AND GRAB Man Busted After Swindon Town Centre Burglaries
STI FEARS Goldsmiths Student Jailed for Life After Stabbing Girlfriend Over STI Fears
TUNNEL SMASH Tributes pour in for devoted mum killed in horror A55 tunnel crash
TRAGIC END Gravesend Girl, 9, Drowns After Slipping into Thames at Jetty
error: Content is protected !!