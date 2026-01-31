Tragic news from Birmingham as Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE, a dedicated Labour representative for Lozells, has died aged just 44.

Champion of Social Justice and Community Hero

Born and raised in Lozells, Zaffar served his local ward on Birmingham City Council since 2011. Known for his passionate fight for social justice, he campaigned tirelessly for a cleaner environment and better community cohesion. A proud father of three boys and lifelong Aston Villa fan, he also held key cabinet roles covering transport, environment, and social cohesion.

His efforts didn’t go unnoticed – Zaffar was awarded an MBE for his outstanding services to the voluntary sector.

Birmingham City Council Pays Tribute

Council leader John Cotton took to X to mourn the loss of “a passionate advocate of his community, a father, a husband, a young man with so much more to give.” He extended heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Zaffar’s grieving family at this devastating time.