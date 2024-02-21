The Blackburn Neighbourhood Policing Team has successfully brought to justice a man responsible for a string of charity box thefts plaguing businesses across the Blackburn and Darwen communities.

Adnan Choudhary, aged 39, appeared before Blackburn Magistrates Court on February 19, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to four counts of theft offences and going equipped for theft.

The court heard that between December 2023 and February 2024, numerous incidents of charity box thefts were reported, with suspects using scissors to sever chains securing the boxes to business counters. When confronted by members of the public, the perpetrators fled the scene on foot.

Following a thorough investigation and the assistance of the community, sufficient evidence was gathered, leading to Choudhary’s arrest and subsequent court appearance.

Yesterday, Choudhary was handed an 18-week prison sentence after being found guilty of the offences.

The Blackburn Neighbourhood Policing Team expressed gratitude to all involved in the investigation for their cooperation, which ultimately led to a successful court outcome.

The sentencing of Choudhary serves as a reminder of the commitment of law enforcement agencies to tackle crime and uphold justice in our communities