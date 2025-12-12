Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash

Expect chaos if you’re near Blackhorse Roadin Walthamstow. A serious car crash has shut the junction, causing major disruption.

Witnesses Describe Shocking Scene

Eye-witness Alexi Smith told locals how the car slammed straight into a building. “It was horrible,” Alexi said. “He sped past, then I heard a bang. Thought it was a tyre, but it was him hitting someone.”

Other bystanders rushed to help. “The driver was unharmed, thankfully,” Alexi added, “but I’m not sure about the person who got hit. It was awful.”

Paramedics were spotted performing CPR at the scene. Another witness, Hediye Koles, confirmed: “I don’t know what happened exactly, but paramedics were giving CPR. It was terrible.”

Rescuers Face Criticism

Alexi responded to criticism from onlookers after he and another man tried to help the trapped driver. “Someone called us ‘idiots’ for doing what the driver asked — smashing the window,” said Alexi. “There was a burning smell inside, and we couldn’t tell if it was the only way out.”

“We were trying to stay calm and help — lifting a heavy glass panel off the roof with bare hands is no easy feat. If you weren’t there to help, please keep your opinions to yourself,” he added.

Major Delays Expected – Avoid The Area

With the Blackhorse Road junction closed, expect delays and diversions. Emergency services are on scene, and recovery work is ongoing. Commuters are urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.