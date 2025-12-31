Blackpool on High Alert After Explosive Find

Bomb Squad Descends on Gloucester Avenue in Blackpool

Police swooped on a Gloucester Avenue home in Blackpool at around 11:30am today, December 31st. Inside, officers uncovered a stash of suspicious items, including potential explosives. The discovery sparked a major emergency response.

Teen Arrested Over Explosives

A 16-year-old boy was immediately arrested on suspicion of breaching the Explosives Act. Specialist officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are now at the scene assessing the dangerous materials and working to make the area safe.

Evacuations and Road Closures in Place

Police have cordoned off the area and evacuated several nearby properties as a precaution. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service alongside Northwest Ambulance Service are supporting the operation. Authorities urge locals to steer clear of the scene.

Chief Inspector’s Warning to Locals