UNDERCOVER STING Blackpool Paedophile Caught and Convicted

  • Updated: 03:25
  • , 26 January 2026

Stuart Williams, 57, from Moore Street, Blackpool, has been found guilty of shocking child sex offences. A Lancashire jury convicted him on all 17 counts after a bruising 12-day trial.

Undercover Sting Uncovers His Crimes

Williams believed he was smart enough to fight the charges in court. But during his testimony, he inadvertently admitted to two more counts of creating indecent images of children.

Police caught Williams messaging people he thought were young girls, but were actually undercover officers posing as children online. He was nabbed on three occasions, including while out on court bail.

Long History of Abuse Revealed

Further investigations exposed three reports of historic sexual offences against children. An adult victim also came forward with a sexual assault claim against Williams.

Lancashire Police said, “Williams repeatedly preyed on vulnerable people, whether they were adults or children.”

Justice Served – Sentencing Imminent

The jury took just three hours to deliver the unanimous guilty verdict. Williams, who never admitted any wrongdoing and forced his victims to endure a gruelling trial, has been remanded and will be sentenced on 9th February.

“We praise the victims for their bravery. We hope the verdict gives them some justice,” said Lancashire Police.

If you have information on sexual offences, contact police on 101 or report online. Every claim is taken seriously and investigated.

