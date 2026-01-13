Watch Live

HOAX CALLER Blackpool Sea Rescue Ends in Arrest After Social Media Hoax

  Updated: 15:55
  13 January 2026
Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting

Blackpool Sea Rescue Ends in Arrest After Social Media Hoax

A frantic early-morning sea search at Blackpool’s Central Pier came to a dramatic halt when it was revealed as a fake emergency designed for social media fame. The hoax sparked a major operation but ended with one arrest and a serious warning from authorities.

Massive Rescue Deployment Fooled by False Alarm

The scare began at 2:30 AM on January 13, after reports emerged of a person in the water near Central Pier. The call triggered a full-scale response:

  • 12 HM Coastguard volunteer rescue officers suited up for water search
  • Two RNLI Inshore Lifeboats launched into rough seas
  • National Police Air Service (NPAS) and Coastguard Rescue 936 helicopter scrambled
  • Blackpool Police, Fire Service, and paramedics all on site

Despite a 90-minute search in challenging conditions, no one was found. Investigation revealed the entire incident was staged to boost social media clout.

Dangerous Laser Attack Puts Helicopter Crew at Risk

As the rescue chopper flew overhead, crew members were targeted by a laser pen—blinding and dangerous interference that seriously hampers air safety. This isn’t the first such attack in Blackpool.

“Laser pens cause a significant risk to our air crew and seriously hamper their efforts to locate people in difficulty and save lives,” a Coastguard spokesperson said. “It is incredibly irresponsible to target aircraft with such devices.”

Teen Arrested, Face Serious Charges

Blackpool Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. He remains in custody.

Under the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018, offenders who target aircraft with lasers face unlimited fines and up to five years in prison.

The Coastguard urges the public to report genuine emergencies by calling 999 but warns that making false reports wastes vital resources and endangers lives.

In a Coastal Emergency? Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

