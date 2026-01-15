Blackpool TikToker Facing Jail After Fake Sea Rescue Sparks Major Emergency

Teen Engineer Hoax for Social Media Fame

A 19-year-old TikTok user from Blackpool has been locked up after starting a massive sea rescue operation that turned out to be a complete hoax. Kian King, from St Chads Road, pleaded guilty to wasting police time at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

90-Minute Rescue Drama Wastes Vital Resources

In the early hours of January 13, emergency services were scrambled after reports of a person in distress near the RNLI lifeboat station on Blackpool Promenade. The frantic 90-minute search battled rough seas and called on:

12 volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Fleetwood

19 volunteers and two lifeboats from Blackpool RNLI

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

North West Ambulance Service

Two Search and Rescue helicopters

TikTok Live Stream Blows the Hoax

While rescue teams combed the choppy water, King live-streamed the event on TikTok. After an extensive search, officials uncovered the whole thing was a staged stunt to boost social media engagement. King was arrested on the Promenade just after 3:45 AM.

Justice Served – Bail Hearing Set for February

King is currently in custody and will stay behind bars for three weeks ahead of a bail hearing on February 4 at Preston Magistrates Court. Sentencing is scheduled for February 18, 2026, at Lancaster Magistrates Court.