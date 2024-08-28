 Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man in a Wheelchair Fatally Stabbed in Rushmore Road Incident; Two Arrested

Police Pursuit Ends in Collision on A12 in Romford; Three Arrested

Davenport Police Officer Shoots Family Dog in Front of Children, Previously Accused of Running Over Service Dog

Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos

Attorney General’s Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson

Home Breaking Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos

Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Blackwell Tunnel Southern Approached Has Been Closed Following Crash Involving An Overturned Vehicle

Drivers were forced to abandon their cars and evacuate on foot after a van caught fire inside the Blackwall Tunnel earlier today (Wednesday, August 28). The incident, which occurred around 12:15 p.m., led to the tunnel being closed in both directions, causing significant disruption in the area.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) responded to reports of a van alight in the tunnel, which runs between Greenwich and Poplar. Crews from Lewisham, Poplar, and Millwall fire stations attended the scene, and the fire was brought under control by 1:20 p.m. The van was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed that they attended the scene with an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and members of the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). Although one person was assessed, they declined treatment and were not taken to the hospital.

Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced To Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos
blackwall tunnel fire: drivers forced to abandon cars amid van fire chaos

The fire and resulting closures caused severe traffic congestion, with delays stretching from Greenwich to Poplar. Additional congestion was reported on the Woolwich Road Flyover, Blackwall Lane, and surrounding areas. Transport for London (TfL) confirmed that bus route 108 had to be diverted due to the incident.

Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced To Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos
Live As People ‘forced To Leave Cars And Evacuate’ After Blackwall Tunnel Fire

Footage from the scene showed drivers fleeing the tunnel with their belongings as thick plumes of smoke billowed from the entrance. The tunnel remained partially closed as recovery efforts were underway, with lane one of two still closed at the latest update. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect delays on diversion routes such as the Woolwich Ferry, Rotherhithe Tunnel, and Tower Bridge.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, and the tunnel’s full reopening is yet to be announced. LFB and TfL continue to monitor the situation as traffic begins to slowly move through the area.

Drivers in the area are urged to reroute their journeys, and those affected by the incident are encouraged to stay updated via local traffic reports and transport alerts.

Post Views: 142

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Kent police launch manhunt for trio with large knife after road rage stabbing in Herne Bay
Tragedy Strikes as 16-Year-Old Appears in Court in Connection with Violent Death in Co Offaly
Officers believe the man in this CCTV image may have vital information about the assaults
UK Rail Services Hit by Aslef Train Strike, Major Disruption Expected
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay
Investigation into Dagenham Fire Likely to Be Protracted, Fire Commissioner Says
Apple Confirms iPhone 16 Launch Date with ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event
Breaking

Boy, 15, Arrested After Two Teens Stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield

Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand
Two Men Charged in Bradford House Fire Murders
Balcony Destroyed in Blackwall High-Rise Fire
Car Crashes Into Hannah’s Nail Bar in Blackheath Village
Teenager Hospitalised After Incident on roof of Penge East Station
Plane Crash During ‘Difficult’ Takeoff Leaves Pilot Dead and Wrecked Aircraft on Fire
Breaking

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Reports Busy Bank Holiday Weekend with Over 185 Creatures Helped

Serial Rapist Sentenced to 25 Years for Horrific Attacks in Portsmouth and Gosport
Man Fighting for His Life After Road Rage Incident in Bexleyheath
Suspect Arrested After Sheerness Pub Disturbance Leads to Police Pursuit
Man Charged with Murder After Arrest at Notting Hill Carnival
Police Officers Provide First Aid to Man Attacked on His Way Home from Notting Hill Carnival
Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield
Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation
Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision
Breaking

Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025

Breaking

Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Counterfeit Money Case

Notting Hill Carnival: Three Stabbings, 90 Arrests Amid Celebrations
Man Jailed for Nine Years in Child Sexual Exploitation Case
Car Crime Wave Continues in Sunderland as Another Vehicle Stolen
Concerns Rise as Elderly Drivers Remain on Roads Until Age 107, Sparking DVSA Medical Review
TUI Group Under Fire: Celebrities and Animal Rights Advocates Demand End to Captive Dolphin Entertainment
Deadly Shipwreck Off Yemen Coast Claims at Least 13 Lives
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Notting Hill Carnival Marred by Violence and Hundreds of Arrests
Police Investigation Launched After Incidents in Birmingham
Police Seek Three Males in Connection with Pontefract Town Centre Assault
Information Sought on Man in Connection with Glastonbury Festival Sexual Assaults
Crossbow Incident Leads to Arrest in Newark
Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’
Breaking

London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised

Breaking

Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham

Breaking

Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London

Breaking

Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey

RECOMMENDED

Understanding Council Tax Reduction: Who Is Eligible and How to Apply
Deadly Day on Pakistani Roads: Two Bus Accidents Claim 35 Lives
Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined
Baby beavers born in London for first time in 400 years, conservationists say
West Kent & Medway Pharmacy Rotas for Summer Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, 2024
Remembering Andre Bent: A Tragic Loss Five Years On
Breaking

Prison Service Safely Resolves Incident Involving Six Young Offenders at HMP/YOI Feltham

Breaking

Ministry of Justice Confirms Incident Involving Six Prisoners Under Investigation at HMYOI Feltham

Breaking

Riot Situation Erupts involving Six Prisoners at HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institution in West London

Breaking

Teen Charged in Assault on Elderly Woman in Cardenden

Breaking

Body of Man Discovered in Search for Missing Chris Koppany

Breaking

Tears and Tributes for Brave Leicestershire Police Dog Who Died in the Line of Duty

Breaking

Urgent ‘Do Not Use’ Warning Issued on Eight Home Bargains Products

Breaking

Woman Found Dead Near South Foreland Lighthouse in Dover

Breaking

Germany Festival Stabbings: Terror Motives ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’ as 15-Year-Old Detained

Breaking

Urgent Appeal as 15-Year-Old Girl Missing With Unknown Male in Newcastle

Breaking

Terror Probe Launched After Explosion Near Synagogue in French Resort Town

Breaking

More women come forward with allegations against Jermaine Jenas, per reports

Breaking

Woman Arrested in Connection with Narborough Road Stabbing

Breaking

Badger Culling Debate Reignites Following BBC Documentary

Breaking

Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined