blackwall tunnel fire: drivers forced to abandon cars amid van fire chaos

Drivers were forced to abandon their cars and evacuate on foot after a van caught fire inside the Blackwall Tunnel earlier today (Wednesday, August 28). The incident, which occurred around 12:15 p.m., led to the tunnel being closed in both directions, causing significant disruption in the area.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) responded to reports of a van alight in the tunnel, which runs between Greenwich and Poplar. Crews from Lewisham, Poplar, and Millwall fire stations attended the scene, and the fire was brought under control by 1:20 p.m. The van was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed that they attended the scene with an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and members of the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). Although one person was assessed, they declined treatment and were not taken to the hospital.

The fire and resulting closures caused severe traffic congestion, with delays stretching from Greenwich to Poplar. Additional congestion was reported on the Woolwich Road Flyover, Blackwall Lane, and surrounding areas. Transport for London (TfL) confirmed that bus route 108 had to be diverted due to the incident.

Footage from the scene showed drivers fleeing the tunnel with their belongings as thick plumes of smoke billowed from the entrance. The tunnel remained partially closed as recovery efforts were underway, with lane one of two still closed at the latest update. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect delays on diversion routes such as the Woolwich Ferry, Rotherhithe Tunnel, and Tower Bridge.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, and the tunnel’s full reopening is yet to be announced. LFB and TfL continue to monitor the situation as traffic begins to slowly move through the area.

Drivers in the area are urged to reroute their journeys, and those affected by the incident are encouraged to stay updated via local traffic reports and transport alerts.