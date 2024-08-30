Blackwall Tunnel Reopens After 12-hour Closure Following Van Fire, Causing Traffic Chaos

The Blackwall Tunnel has finally reopened after being closed for more than 12 hours due to a van fire, which caused widespread chaos and severe traffic delays in the surrounding areas. The incident, which occurred just before 12:15 PM yesterday (August 28), forced drivers to abandon their vehicles inside the northbound tunnel as thick smoke filled the passage.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment motorists, some with children, evacuated the tunnel in a state of panic. One person in the video can be heard saying, “That was so scary. I was running with my baby,” highlighting the fear and urgency of the situation.

The fire, which completely destroyed the van, was extinguished by the London Fire Brigade at around 1:20 PM. Fortunately, the driver had managed to exit the vehicle before emergency services arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The closure of the Blackwall Tunnel led to severe congestion, particularly on the Woolwich Road Flyover and both directions of Blackwall Lane, extending to and from Woolwich Road and Trafalgar Road. The ripple effect of the closure was felt throughout Greenwich and the surrounding areas, with traffic gridlock persisting well into Wednesday night.

Motorists were diverted from the A102 at Woolwich Road, with many finding themselves stuck in long queues on alternative routes, including the Woolwich Ferry, Rotherhithe Tunnel, and Tower Bridge. The congestion brought much of the local road network to a standstill, leaving drivers and commuters frustrated.

London Ambulance Service was also on the scene, having been called at 12:18 PM. A spokesperson for the service said, “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We attended the scene to assist our emergency services partners.

As the Blackwall Tunnel reopens, traffic is slowly beginning to return to normal, though residual delays may continue as the backlog clears. Authorities are advising drivers to remain patient and allow extra time for their journeys in the affected areas.