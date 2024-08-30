 Blackwall Tunnel Reopens After 12-Hour Closure Following Van Fire, Causing Traffic Chaos

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

CCTV Images Released After Racially Aggravated Assault in West Bridgford

Blackwall Tunnel Reopens After 12-Hour Closure Following Van Fire, Causing Traffic Chaos

Social Media Reports Suggest Stabbing at The Level in Brighton

Two Cut Off by Tide at Seven Sisters Winched to Safety

Legal and Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Quran Burning Incidents in Sweden

Home Breaking Blackwall Tunnel Reopens After 12-Hour Closure Following Van Fire, Causing Traffic Chaos

Blackwall Tunnel Reopens After 12-Hour Closure Following Van Fire, Causing Traffic Chaos

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Blackwall Tunnel Reopens After 12-hour Closure Following Van Fire, Causing Traffic Chaos

The Blackwall Tunnel has finally reopened after being closed for more than 12 hours due to a van fire, which caused widespread chaos and severe traffic delays in the surrounding areas. The incident, which occurred just before 12:15 PM yesterday (August 28), forced drivers to abandon their vehicles inside the northbound tunnel as thick smoke filled the passage.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment motorists, some with children, evacuated the tunnel in a state of panic. One person in the video can be heard saying, “That was so scary. I was running with my baby,” highlighting the fear and urgency of the situation.

The fire, which completely destroyed the van, was extinguished by the London Fire Brigade at around 1:20 PM. Fortunately, the driver had managed to exit the vehicle before emergency services arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The closure of the Blackwall Tunnel led to severe congestion, particularly on the Woolwich Road Flyover and both directions of Blackwall Lane, extending to and from Woolwich Road and Trafalgar Road. The ripple effect of the closure was felt throughout Greenwich and the surrounding areas, with traffic gridlock persisting well into Wednesday night.

Motorists were diverted from the A102 at Woolwich Road, with many finding themselves stuck in long queues on alternative routes, including the Woolwich Ferry, Rotherhithe Tunnel, and Tower Bridge. The congestion brought much of the local road network to a standstill, leaving drivers and commuters frustrated.

London Ambulance Service was also on the scene, having been called at 12:18 PM. A spokesperson for the service said, “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We attended the scene to assist our emergency services partners.

As the Blackwall Tunnel reopens, traffic is slowly beginning to return to normal, though residual delays may continue as the backlog clears. Authorities are advising drivers to remain patient and allow extra time for their journeys in the affected areas.

Post Views: 3

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Man jailed after more than 80 deals of crack cocaine and heroin found
Flower seller stabbed to death after trying to break up a mugging in Islington in broad daylight
Seventeen motorists have been prosecuted for offences relating to the display of cancelled badges
Daniel Oldfield, who is missing from Colchester, is being sought by police
Man charged over stolen Moped in Swanley
People Smuggler Convicted After 7 Migrants Found in Overheated Lorry Compartment
Detectives have named a man who was fatally stabbed in Hackney as they continue to appeal for information
Breaking

Man Convicted in Fatal Stabbing at Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate

Three Men Plead Guilty to Arson and Bus Fire in Harehills
Man Arrested for Suspected Drug Driving After Car Overturns in Maidstone
Nine Children and Two Adults Hospitalised After Chlorine Leak at Harrow Swimming Pool
Firefighters Battle Highrise Blaze in Brownhills, Walsall
Serious Collision Closes A1 Near Ferrybridge, Multiple Injuries Reported
Bristol Man Jailed for Three Years After Violent Disorder
Breaking

Teenager Found Guilty of Murdering 15-Year-Old Holly Newton in Hexham

UK Channel Crossings Exceed 20,000 in 2024
City of London Police Launch Pop-Up Tents to Teach Life-Saving Bleed Prevention Techniques
Housing Ombudsman Orders Peabody to Improve Services Following Independent Review
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Kidane Gebrehiwot in Gloucester Following Argument
Arrest Made in Alleged Kidnap Attempt at TK Maxx in Bromley
Esteemed Chef Mussie Imnetu Critically Injured in Notting Hill Carnival Attack: Police Appeal for Information
Saw-Wielding Man Attempts to Rob Children in Newcastle
Police Seek Man in Connection with Alleged Sexual Offence in Manchester’s Gay Village
Breaking

Talks of a New Inbetweeners Film Spark Excitement as Cast Consider Return

Breaking

Telegram: From Secure Messaging to Legal Scrutiny

Information Sought on Man in Connection with Glastonbury Festival Sexual Assaults
Crossbow Incident Leads to Arrest in Newark
Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’
City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect
UK Home Office Targets Hundreds of Employers in Crackdown on Illegal Working
Police Appeal for Information Following Theft of Controlled Drugs from Tyne & Wear Veterinary Practice
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Police renew their Appeal for Witnesses After Tragic Collision in Hartcliffe Claims Life of 5-Year-Old Girl
Investigation Launched After Two Seriously Injured in Bartley Green Incident
Police Investigate Unexpected Death of Man Found on Hornchurch Road, Havering
Operation Brock Lifted After Successfully Managing Busy Summer Traffic
Over 1,100 Migrants Escorted Across Channel in Two Days as Border Security Command Awaits Leadership
Car Collides with Building in Kingston Upon Thames, Emergency Services Respond
Breaking

Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos

Breaking

Attorney General’s Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson

Breaking

Murder Inquiry Continues Following Woman’s Death in Springburn

Breaking

Prison Worker Appears in Court Over Alleged Relationship with Zara Aleena’s Murderer

RECOMMENDED

Three Men Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder on Wembley Way
Firefighters Tackle Lorry Fire in Peckham Rye, South East London
Four Men Charged After Violent Assault in Maidstone
Shooting on Alexander Road, Enfield, Sparks Police Response
Notting Hill Carnival Marred by Violence and Hundreds of Arrests
Police Investigation Launched After Incidents in Birmingham
Breaking

Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London

Breaking

Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Understanding Council Tax Reduction: Who Is Eligible and How to Apply

Breaking

Deadly Day on Pakistani Roads: Two Bus Accidents Claim 35 Lives

Breaking

Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined

Breaking

Baby beavers born in London for first time in 400 years, conservationists say

Breaking

West Kent & Medway Pharmacy Rotas for Summer Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, 2024

Breaking

Remembering Andre Bent: A Tragic Loss Five Years On

Breaking

Government to Repeal Strikes Act in Bid to Reset Industrial Relations

Breaking

Chaos at Notting Hill Carnival: Group of Youths Smash Bus Shelter While Twerking

Breaking

Fundraiser Launched to Support Lucy Connolly in Legal Battle Over Social Media Post

Breaking

Notting Hill Carnival: Three Stabbings, 90 Arrests Amid Celebrations

Breaking

Man Jailed for Nine Years in Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Breaking

Car Crime Wave Continues in Sunderland as Another Vehicle Stolen

Breaking

Davenport Police Officer Shoots Family Dog in Front of Children, Previously Accused of Running Over Service Dog

Breaking

Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos

Breaking

Attorney General’s Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson