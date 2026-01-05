Watch Live

KNIFE ATTACK Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene

  • Updated: 14:01
  • , 5 January 2026
Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene

Armed officers and a police helicopter chased tension in New Bradwell, Milton Keynes, after a public order incident involving a bladed weapon on Friday afternoon.

Massive Police Response to Meads Close

At 2.36pm on 2 January 2026, valley-police/" title="Thames Valley Police" rel="nofollow">Thames Valley Police flooded Meads Close following reports of a scuffle involving multiple men. Witnesses described a large fight with weapons, prompting around 10 armed officers to surround a boat and house before eventually standing down.

“There was a large-scale fight with weapons & roughly 10 armed officers attended, they surrounded a boat and a house then stood down and left,” said an anonymous onlooker.

No Injuries as Investigation Gets Underway

Police confirmed the clash involved two men and a victim, a man in his twenties. One of the men was seen carrying a bladed article, but thankfully no one was hurt. So far, no arrests have been made.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson urged witnesses to come forward:

“An investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information should call 101 or report online quoting reference 43260002069.”

Police Appeal for Eyewitnesses

  • Incident involved a verbal altercation escalating to a display of a weapon
  • Police response included armed officers and National Police Air Service helicopter
  • No injuries reported despite the threat
  • Ongoing investigation with no arrests yet

If you saw what happened, the police want to hear from you.

