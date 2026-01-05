Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene

Armed officers and a police helicopter chased tension in New Bradwell, Milton Keynes, after a public order incident involving a bladed weapon on Friday afternoon.
Massive Police Response to Meads Close
At 2.36pm on 2 January 2026, valley-police/" title="Thames Valley Police" rel="nofollow">Thames Valley Police flooded Meads Close following reports of a scuffle involving multiple men. Witnesses described a large fight with weapons, prompting around 10 armed officers to surround a boat and house before eventually standing down.
“There was a large-scale fight with weapons & roughly 10 armed officers attended, they surrounded a boat and a house then stood down and left,” said an anonymous onlooker.
No Injuries as Investigation Gets Underway
Police confirmed the clash involved two men and a victim, a man in his twenties. One of the men was seen carrying a bladed article, but thankfully no one was hurt. So far, no arrests have been made.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson urged witnesses to come forward:
“An investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information should call 101 or report online quoting reference 43260002069.”
If you saw what happened, the police want to hear from you.