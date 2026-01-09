Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block

Massive Fire Response in Hounslow

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters rushed to tackle a serious blaze at the Meadowcroft Retirement home on Brooks Road in Chiswick today. The fire broke out in a four-storey sheltered accommodation block, sparking a major emergency response.

Residents Told to Avoid Area

The London Fire Brigade received the first of five emergency calls at 4:25pm. Crews from Chiswick, Acton, Mitcham, and nearby stations were instantly dispatched to the scene. Authorities are urging the public to steer clear while firefighters battle the flames.

Cause Still Unknown

Fire crews are still working to extinguish the fire. The cause remains unconfirmed at this stage. The has been declared the incident significant, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

We have reached out to the London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance service for further information and await an update