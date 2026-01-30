Watch Live

BLAZE RIPS THROUGH Blaze Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Chalk Farm

  • Updated: 19:41
  • , 31 January 2026

 

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters battled a fierce fire yesterday at a four-storey commercial building on Regent’s Park Road, Chalk Farm.

Ground Floor Destroyed, Neighbouring Roof Damaged

The fire gutted the ground floor of the building and damaged half the roof of a neighbouring property. Seven people evacuated from an adjacent building before firefighters arrived. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Roads and Rail Disrupted

Regent’s Park Road is closed at the junction with Haverstock Hill as fire crews continue their operation.

Train services between London Euston and Watford Junction are delayed or cancelled due to the fire’s close proximity to the railway. Check National Rail for updates.

Firefighting Efforts and Investigation Underway

The Brigade deployed one of its 32-metre turntable ladders as a water tower to douse the flames from above. Control Officers received the first of 27 calls at 9.31 am and dispatched crews from Kentish Town, Holloway, West Hampstead, and neighbouring stations. The fire was brought under control by 1.04pm

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

