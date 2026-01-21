Emergency crews have scrambled to tackle a massive fire raging through a commercial property on Railway Street, Stacksteads, early this morning.

Massive Firefighting Operation Underway

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 1:43am on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform raced to the scene to fight the inferno from above.

Firefighters arrived to find the building fully alight. They’ve been battling flames non-stop through the night, working hard to stop the fire from jumping to neighbouring properties.

How Firefighters Are Battling the Blaze

Six fire engines plus an aerial ladder platform in action

Fire crews decked out with breathing apparatus for safety

Three hose reel jets and two triple extension ladders were deployed

A high-volume ground monitor is pumping water on the fire

Residents Warned to Stay Safe

Authorities urge locals in Stacksteads and Bacup to keep windows and doors shut due to smoke drifting from the fire. Those nearby are advised to avoid the area to give emergency services clear access and to keep pedestrians and drivers safe.