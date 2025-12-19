Blaze Breaks Out at Derby Home – Railway Terrace Sealed Off

Five Fire Crews Battle Flames

Firefighters rushed to a three-storey building on Railway Terrace, Derby, following a 999 call at 9:50am today. Five fire crews are currently tackling the blaze at the residential property.

Road Closure and Safety Warning in Effect

Railway Terrace has been shut down to allow emergency teams to work safely. Residents and passersby who spot or smell smoke have been urged to keep windows and doors firmly closed.

Details Still Sparse

Authorities have not released any further information about the fire or possible injuries at this time. Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.