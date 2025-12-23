Fire Breaks Out at Imperial Hotel in Hove

Emergency services rushed to the Imperial Hotel on First Avenue, Hove, after fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon (23 December 2025).

Blaze Erupts on Fourth Floor

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received multiple calls at 3.11pm reporting smoke on the hotel’s fourth floor. Firefighters arrived promptly and confirmed a fire in a room by 3.45pm.

Firefighters Battle Blaze with Full Force

The high-rise building saw a major emergency response. Crews used one main jet, breathing apparatus, and an aerial ladder platform to tackle the blaze. Multiple fire engines were deployed to the scene.

Guests Evacuated, No Injuries Reported

All guests and staff were evacuated as a safety precaution. Police and ambulance teams were also on site assisting. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson: “We advise the public to avoid the area while emergency crews continue to deal with the incident.”

UPDATE 4.15pm: Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and worked on cutting away and damping down to fully extinguish the fire. Further updates are expected.