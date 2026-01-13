Smoke Halts Trains Between Peckham Rye and Canada Water

A huge fire erupted next to Queens Road Peckham station earlier today (January 13), sending thick smoke billowing over the rail tracks and sparking chaos for London Overground and Southern train services.

The London Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and are battling the blaze as emergency crews work tirelessly on site.

The fire has forced the indefinite closure of Queens Road Peckham station. All trains between Peckham Rye, Canada Water, and London Bridge have been suspended. National Rail warned:

“Trains are unable to go through this station and it may be quicker at this time to use an alternative route to complete your journey.”

Travel Nightmare Expected to Continue Into Tomorrow

Authorities confirmed the fire’s close proximity to the tracks makes it too dangerous to run any trains through the area.

Commuters face cancellations, delays, and rerouted services all day. At present, it’s unclear when normal service will resume, with disruption expected to last into January 14.

Passengers are urged to stay updated and plan alternative routes to avoid getting stranded.