Blaze Breaks Out at South Yorkshire Retirement Home

Six Fire Crews Tackle Fire at Chestnut Court

Firefighters scrambled to a blaze at Chestnut Court, a retirement village in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday afternoon, December 30. Six fire engines are battling the fire in the Worsbrough Common area.

Residents Urged to Steer Clear

The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service advised the public to avoid the area while crews work to control the situation. A spokesperson said: “We currently have six fire engines in attendance at a fire on Chestnut Court, Barnsley. Please avoid the area while crews work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

What We Know About Chestnut Court

Chestnut Court is a protected housing complex made up of multiple flats. It sits just off Cope Street, near Barnsley town centre. The fire in this built-up residential area has prompted swift emergency response.