Kent fire crews raced to a bedroom fire on Cedar Drive, Edenbridge, yesterday afternoon.

Five Fire Engines Battle Flames

At 2:03pm on Monday 8th December 2025, Kent Fire and Rescue Service scrambled five fire engines and a height vehicle to the scene.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and attacked the flames using high-pressure hose reel jets. The fire was brought under control by 3:12pm.

No Injuries Reported, Cause Unknown

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.