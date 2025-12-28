Watch Live

Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors

  • Updated: 14:40
  • , 28 December 2025
Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors

 

Fire crews are battling a house fire in Hamstreet, Ashford, right now. Smoke is billowing through the area, prompting warnings for locals and travellers to shut all windows and doors and avoid the site.

 

Heavy Fire Response Underway

  • Six fire engines and a height vehicle have been deployed
  • Crews are working hard to control and extinguish the flames

 

Stay Safe and Spread the Word

If you know someone nearby without internet access, make sure they hear the warning. Authorities stress keeping clear of the smoke-filled zone while firefighters tackle the blaze.

