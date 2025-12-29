Blaze Breaks Out in Worksop Refuse Truck – Firefighters Issue Warning

Nottinghamshire was thrown into turmoil today when a bin lorry burst into flames on Clarence Road, Worksop. Around 25 firefighters scrambled to tackle the fiery mess, believed to have been sparked by a crushed lithium-ion battery smashed during rubbish collection.

Firefighters Battle Blazing Bin Lorry with Full Force

Fire crews pulled out all the stops, deploying 16 breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, and drag rakes to wrestle the blaze under control. Their swift action prevented what could have been a catastrophic disaster for the local area.

Fire Chiefs Blast Irresponsible Battery Dumping

Station Manager Matt Nash didn’t mince words about the dangers: “We attend far too many incidents like this, and they are completely avoidable. Batteries, especially lithium-ion ones, can cause serious fires when damaged or crushed. We are asking residents to make it their New Year’s resolution to dispose of batteries correctly at designated recycling points.”

“Doing this keeps you safe and prevents dangerous fires happening in our communities.”

Council Steps In: Urgent Call for Proper Battery Disposal

Bassetlaw District Council rushed to assist with clean-up efforts. Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, praised the firefighters and issued a stark warning to locals:

“I am extremely grateful to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service for their prompt actions tackling the fire in one of our bin lorries. The scene has now been cleared, with skips, street sweepers, and litter pickers out removing debris from Clarence Road.”

“I’d urge people to really think about what they are putting in their bins and please dispose of things with batteries like vapes at proper recycling points. We were actually collecting dry recycling – there should have been nothing with batteries in these bins.”

Safety Tip: Don’t play with fire in your neighbourhood! Always recycle lithium-ion and other batteries at official drop-off points to stop dangerous rubbish blazes in their tracks.