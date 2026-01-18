Watch Live

MAJOR FIRE Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook

  • Updated: 13:18
  • , 18 January 2026
Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service

Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook

Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to a house fire on Church Road, Kilndown, near Cranbrook, Tunbridge Wells, in the late evening of Saturday, 17 January 2026.

Massive Firefighting Effort

  • Six fire engines deployed
  • Height vehicle and bulk water carrier on site
  • Fire crews battled flames in the roof using high-pressure hose reels and main jets
  • Electrical safety engineers from UK Power Networks assisted
  • Special support included breathing apparatus, a drone, and hydrant water supply

No Injuries, Cause Unknown

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

