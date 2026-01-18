Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook
Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to a house fire on Church Road, Kilndown, near Cranbrook, Tunbridge Wells, in the late evening of Saturday, 17 January 2026.
Massive Firefighting Effort
- Six fire engines deployed
- Height vehicle and bulk water carrier on site
- Fire crews battled flames in the roof using high-pressure hose reels and main jets
- Electrical safety engineers from UK Power Networks assisted
- Special support included breathing apparatus, a drone, and hydrant water supply
No Injuries, Cause Unknown
Thankfully, no one was hurt during the blaze.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.