Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook

Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to a house fire on Church Road, Kilndown, near Cranbrook, Tunbridge Wells, in the late evening of Saturday, 17 January 2026.

Massive Firefighting Effort

Six fire engines deployed

Height vehicle and bulk water carrier on site

Fire crews battled flames in the roof using high-pressure hose reels and main jets

Electrical safety engineers from UK Power Networks assisted

Special support included breathing apparatus, a drone, and hydrant water supply

No Injuries, Cause Unknown

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.