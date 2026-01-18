Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway

Firefighters raced to a blazing takeaway in Salford last night after flames erupted from a first-floor window.

Quick Response from Fire Crews

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue revealed: “At around 7.30pm on Saturday, crews were called to a commercial property on Manchester Road West in Little Hulton.

“Four fire engines from Bolton Central, Farnworth, and Atherton stations swiftly arrived to tackle the fire raging on the first floor of the terraced building.

“Firefighters are still on scene battling the blaze and securing the area.”

Ongoing Firefighting Efforts

Emergency teams remain at the location working hard to douse the flames and keep everyone safe as the investigation continues.