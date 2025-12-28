Watch Live

BLAZING INFERNO Blaze Erupts at Two Glasgow Hotels Near Iconic Polo Lounge Nightclub

  • Updated: 01:19
  • , 28 December 2025

 

Firefighters raced to tackle a fiery inferno ripping through two hotels in Glasgow’s city centre tonight. Flames erupted above the famous Polo Lounge nightclub on Wilson Street just after 6pm, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and sparking immediate evacuations.

Inferno Hits House of Gods and Revolver Hotels

The blaze engulfed the rooftops of the House of Gods and Revolver Hotel, both confirmed to be affected by the fire. Emergency services dispatched 11 fire engines to battle the raging flames. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

Mike Baxter, founder of House of Gods, said: “Everyone on our side is safe. The fire is now contained, but we don’t yet know the full extent of the damage. We’re incredibly grateful for the swift response from emergency services.”

Revolver Hotel also assured the public: “No one was harmed or injured. Our staff handled the situation calmly, and we’re working with authorities to assess damage and ensure guest safety.”

Evacuations and Disrupted Festive Plans

Nearby buildings, including a soup kitchen run by Homeless Project Scotland, were evacuated as a safety precaution. The charity confirmed everyone was safe but closed the soup kitchen until further notice.

The fire broke out less than two hours before a sold-out meet and greet with TV drag queen Bailey J Mills was due to take place at Polo Lounge, adding an air of disruption to the festive celebrations.

Glasgow City Council and Fire Service Respond

A Glasgow Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the emergency call around 6.18pm. Eleven appliances are on scene, and the incident is ongoing.”

Glasgow City Council warned motorists: “Glassford Street is closed between Ingram Street and Trongate due to the building fire. Please avoid the area.”

Meanwhile, crowds of shocked revellers gathered to watch firefighters battle the blaze as thick smoke and large flames dominated Glasgow’s Merchant City skyline.

Stay tuned for updates as the story develops.

