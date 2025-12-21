Watch Live

ARSON PROBE Blaze Hits Peacehaven’s Public Toilets in Suspected Arson Attack

  05:29
  22 December 2025
Emergency crews rushed to Paddington Sports Park in Peacehaven on Monday evening after a fire broke out inside the public toilets near the park café.

Firefighters Tackle Vandalism Blaze at The Big Park

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded quickly to reports of a fire at The Big Park toilets. Peacehaven Town Council has confirmed the blaze was an act of arson, calling it “yet another” case of vandalism.

“We are saddened to find out that this evening the toilets at The Big Park have, yet again, been subjected to vandalism, this time arson. The Fire Service is currently on site,” the council said.

“We are sorry to advise that the toilet will be closed for the foreseeable future. Thank you to the resident who was quick to call the Fire Service.”

Quick-Thinking Dog Walker Raises the Alarm

Local resident Russell Kjelgaard Sarrou spotted the flames while walking his dog nearby. He raised the alarm immediately, allowing firefighters to act swiftly and prevent the fire from spreading.

The full damage assessment is still ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

