Blaze in Chatham: Police Hunt Woman Over Car Fire

Firefighters and cops were quick on the scene after a stash of rubbish went up in flames at Carton House, New Road, Chatham, just after midnight on Saturday, 13 December 2025.

The fire damaged a Jaguar and several other cars parked nearby. Thankfully, Kent Fire and Rescue snuffed out the blaze before it could spread further.

Investigation Underway: CCTV Image Released

Police have now launched a full probe and released a blurry CCTV snap of a woman who might have vital info about the arson. They’re urging anyone who recognises her to come forward and help crack the case.

Got Tips? Here’s How to Help

Call Kent police on 01634 792209 , quoting reference 46/215215/25

, quoting reference Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form

Every tip counts in stopping Chatham arsonists going free!