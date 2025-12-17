Blaze in Chatham: Police Hunt Woman Over Car Fire

Firefighters and cops were quick on the scene after a stash of rubbish went up in flames at Carton House, New Road, Chatham, just after midnight on Saturday, 13 December 2025.
The fire damaged a Jaguar and several other cars parked nearby. Thankfully, Kent Fire and Rescue snuffed out the blaze before it could spread further.
Investigation Underway: CCTV Image Released
Police have now launched a full probe and released a blurry CCTV snap of a woman who might have vital info about the arson. They’re urging anyone who recognises her to come forward and help crack the case.
Got Tips? Here’s How to Help
- Call Kent police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/215215/25
- Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form
Every tip counts in stopping Chatham arsonists going free!