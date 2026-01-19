Watch Live

ARSON ATTACK Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton

  • Updated: 02:11
  • , 19 January 2026
Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton

A house fire in Wolverhampton is being treated as suspected arson, police have confirmed.

Firefighters Race to Scene, Put Out Flames in Under 40 Minutes

West Midlands Fire Service responded swiftly to a blaze at a semi-detached home on Wendover Road, Ettingshall Park. Four crews arrived just five minutes after the 9.47pm call on Saturday, 17 January. Firefighters battled the flames using breathing apparatus and hose reels, bringing the fire under control by 10.20pm.

A fire service spokesperson said: “No-one was inside at the time. The ground-floor room suffered fire damage, and the whole property was affected by smoke. We are investigating how it started.”

Police Confirm Arson Investigation, Appeal for Witnesses

West Midlands Police arrived shortly after 9.50pm and confirmed no injuries were reported.

“Damage was caused to the property but no-one was injured. We’re carrying out further enquiries but at this stage it is being treated as arson,” said a police spokesperson.

Officers urge anyone with information to come forward. Contact police via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or call, quoting reference number 20/116752/26.

Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
BUSTED IN BURTON Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
GANG BOSS Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
RESCUED Elderly Driver Rescued from Flooded Car by Essex Firefighters
Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
BRING HER HOME Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs
