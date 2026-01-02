Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield's Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene

A massive fire has ripped through a warehouse close to Sheffield’s bustling Meadowhall shopping centre. Flames and explosions lit up the sky as firefighters scrambled to tame the blaze.

Chaos on Meadowhall Road

Crews were alerted around 5.45pm and quickly responded with a fleet of 10 fire engines and two turntable ladders battling the roaring fire. Locals have been warned to keep windows and doors shut amid thick black smoke pouring from the site.

Meadowhall Road is shut between Meadowhall Interchange and Amos Road, with authorities urging everyone to avoid the area while emergency services work.

A spokesperson said: “The fire is causing a large plume of smoke in the area. Please stay away from the area whilst we carry out our work.”

Transport Disruptions Hit Sheffield

The inferno is wreaking havoc on travel links. Southbound trains from Sheffield are blocked, with National Rail warning passengers to expect delays or cancellations on routes between Wakefield, Doncaster, Barnsley, and Sheffield.

Bus services using Meadowhall Road have also been halted until further notice, causing major disruption for commuters and shoppers alike.

Meadowhall Shoppers Concerned

Shoppers at the popular Yorkshire mall smelled smoke earlier on Friday, sparking fears the fire had spread to the shopping centre itself. A security guard reassured customers that the blaze was confined to the nearby industrial estate.

Meadowhall, Yorkshire’s largest shopping centre and the UK’s 12th biggest, attracts over 30 million visitors a year. Located just three miles from Sheffield city centre, the vast mall houses more than 280 stores.

Built in 1990 and inspired by a Canadian shopping centre, Meadowhall remains a major retail hub – but today’s fiery drama has cast a shadow over the area.

Stay tuned for updates as firefighters battle to bring the warehouse inferno under control.