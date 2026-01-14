Massive Fire Crew Battles Fierce Flames

Kent Fire and Rescue Service launched a huge response, sending seven fire engines and a height vehicle racing to the scene of a roaring house fire in Ashford just after 3qam on Wednesday Morning 14th January 2026.

Firefighters masked up with breathing apparatus and unleashed powerful high-pressure hose jets, drawing water from nearby hydrants to fight back the blaze.

Two Suffer Smoke Inhalation, Treated On Scene

Emergency crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service treated two people for smoke inhalation at the scene. Kent Police were also quick to respond.

True Cause of Blaze Remains a Mystery

Officials are still scratching their heads over what triggered the fire. Full investigations are underway to uncover the cause.