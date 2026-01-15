Blood-Stained Clothes Spark Police Concern in Burton-on-Trent

Staffordshire Police have launched a welfare appeal after bloodied clothing was found dumped in a bin on Branston Road, Burton-on-Trent.

Officers were called to the scene at 6pm on Wednesday, 7 January. They’re urgently seeking the owner of the clothes, believed to be a possible assault victim, to check they’re safe and sound.

What Was Found?

Grey tracksuit bottoms, size large, with a narrow leg – possibly women’s wear

White top

Large grey jumper from Primark

Size 6 pink trainers/pumps

Large black leggings with white stripes from Shein

Police Action and Appeal

The clothing has been seized and officers are combing through CCTV footage from the area at the time.

They urge anyone who saw a wounded person or suspicious activity nearby to come forward immediately.

If you have any information or dashcam/doorbell footage, call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 599 of 7 January.

To report anonymously, ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.